Latest
UNITED STATES - JULY 21: Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, is seen in the Capitol before the senate conducted a procedural vote on the infrastructure bill on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
15 hours ago ago
Portman Gripes Over Pelosi’s Plans On Taking Up Infrastructure Proposals
17 hours ago ago
Fauci Warns Country ‘Going In Wrong Direction’ As COVID Rates Rise Among Unvaccinated
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) leaves the Senate GOP policy luncheon in the Rayburn Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Pat Toomey
19 hours ago ago
Toomey Swipes At Dems As Jan. 6 Committee Gears Up For First Hearing
Morning Memo

House GOPers Want To Punish Cheney And Kinzinger For Defecting Over Jan. 6

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) talks to reporters after House Republicans voted to remove her as conference chair in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on May 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. GOP members re... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) talks to reporters after House Republicans voted to remove her as conference chair in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on May 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. GOP members removed Cheney from her leadership position after she become a target for former President Donald Trump and his followers in the House as she has continually expressed the need for the Republican Party to separate themselves from Trump over his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 26, 2021 7:30 a.m.

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Payback Time

As the House select committee investigating the insurrection gets set to hold its first hearing Tuesday, House Republicans are more closely focused on punishing their two colleagues who have agreed to serve on the committee.

  • As foreshadowed for a few days, Nancy Pelosi appointed Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) to the committee, joining Liz Cheney as the only Republicans on the now nine-member committee.
  •  One unnamed GOP member told CNN: “Supporting Pelosi’s unprecedented move to reject McCarthy’s picks was a bridge too far.”
  • A move afoot among Freedom Caucus members to get Cheney and Kinzinger booted from their committee assignments.
  • House GOP leadership may not have the appetite for a fight over the wayward GOPers: Pelosi could ultimately restore their committee assignments herself.
  • GOP Frosh With A Big About-Face: Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has gone from outspoken opponent of the Big Lie to quietly falling in line with the rest of the House GOP conference.
  • Weak. Outgoing Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), who is not a proponent of the Big Lie, is playing along with the politicization of the House select committee’s work:

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Trump Still Pumping Up The Big Lie

The former president rallied supporters in Arizona over the weekend:

  • Touting the bogus Arizona election “audit,” Trump bizarrely predicted that Texas would embrace the audit movement. (Trump won Texas.)
  • Vengeance was in the air, with speakers railing against Republicans insufficiently loyal to Trump: “You know the ones, the backstabbers,” GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake cried.
  •  A state GOP lawmaker who had opposed GOP-led changes to state’s election laws was booed off the stage.

Fringe Congressman Blames His COVID On China

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), of Crimestoppers fame, announced on Facebook Sunday that he, his wife and his son have COVID:

  • Propagating conspiracy theories, Higgins called it the “CCP biological attack weaponized virus.”
  • Higgins said it was the second time he has had the virus, claiming he and his family first had it in January 2020 “before the world really knew what it was.”
  • It’s not clear if Higgins has been vaccinated or if his earlier illness was confirmed to be COVID via testing.
  • Anthony Fauci, speaking generally about the COVID resurgence: “We’re going in the wrong direction.”

Must Read

“The Most Influential Spreader of Coronavirus Misinformation Online”

Tom Barrack In Court Today

After winning his release with a historically large $250 million bond Friday in California, former Trump confidant is expected to appear in federal court Monday in Brooklyn for his arraignment on foreign lobbying and obstruction of justice charges.

Florida Sheriff Running An … Intel Unit?

The Pasco County sheriff is sending around a four-page letter telling select citizens that they will be under enhanced police scrutiny.

  • The revelation comes from the Tampa Bay Times, which had previously reported on the sheriff’s intel operation:

First the Sheriff’s Office generates lists of people it considers likely to break the law, based on arrest histories, unspecified intelligence and arbitrary decisions by police analysts.

Then it sends deputies to find and interrogate anyone whose name appears, often without probable cause, a search warrant or evidence of a specific crime.

  •  Separately, the TBT also revealed a separate program the sheriff runs that “uses schoolchildren’s grades, attendance records and abuse histories to label them potential future criminals.”

‘Worst Human Being Known To Man’

Tucker Carlson confronted on video by random citizen at fly fishing shop in Montana.

LOLOL

A South Korean broadcaster has apologized after totally losing its mind during the Olympic opening ceremonies, pairing hilariously inappropriate images with countries’  teams:

  • Other examples:
    • Romania: Count Dracula
    • Mongolia: Genghis Khan
    • Marshall Islands: former U.S. nuclear test site

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!

Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: