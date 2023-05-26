Latest
5 hours ago
Will A Storm Of AI-Generated Misinfo Flood The 2024 Election? A Few Dems Seek To Get Ahead Of It
19 hours ago
Texas House Committee Wants Paxton Impeached
1 day ago
Not Raising Debt Ceiling Would Hit The Oldest And Poorest Social Security Recipients First: New Analysis

House Freedom Caucus Demand Yellen ‘Show Her Math’ On June 1 X-Date Amid Talk Of Possible ‘Deal’

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) speaks during a news conference on the debt limit negotiations at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. Member... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) speaks during a news conference on the debt limit negotiations at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. Members of the Freedom Caucus held the news conference to say they would consider voting to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for enacting legislation that would "shrink Washington" and bring government spending back to before 2020 and the Covid-19 Pandemic. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 26, 2023 10:39 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

The MAGA-infused House Freedom Caucus on Thursday demanded that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) make Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen “show her math” on how she arrived at June 1 as the earliest date of a potential default.

“We urge you to lead Republicans in deflating the manufactured crisis of the June 1, 2023 ‘X-date,’ on which the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has arbitrarily declared — without supporting documentation or data — to be the date of a debt ceiling breach,” Freedom Caucus members wrote in a letter to McCarthy. “We should demand publicly and in your negotiations that the Treasury immediately furnish a complete justification of the June 1 projection…” 

The demand came as a part of a three point list right-wingers tweeted Thursday afternoon, as reports circulated of a possible agreement between White House negotiators and McCarthy taking shape. As they laid out their demands, they also threatened to not vote with the rest of the Republican caucus on a debt limit agreement unless they get what they want.

“The power of an undivided Republican Party guided by conservative principles cannot be overstated. As you navigate the debt limit debate, you are the steward of this unity and will determine whether it continues to strengthen and places a historic stamp on this Congress or evaporates,” the letter read. “We firmly believe the best means to preserve Republican unity is to deploy it and we urge three specific actions.”

The thirty-five right-wing Republicans who signed the letter also asked McCarthy to add “additional provisions” to the debt limit bill the Republicans passed in the House last month and to make cuts to COVID and IRS funds to pass a short-term agreement to extend the debt ceiling through June.

“#HoldTheLine on debt ceiling to preserve GOP unity,” they wrote as they publicly released the letter they sent to McCarthy.

The two-page letter comes as certain details about the talks between debt deal negotiators appointed by President Joe Biden and McCarthy have been shared with House members — including some in the MAGA caucus.

House Democrats have also balked at reports about the shape a deal may take, objecting, in particular, to moves to strengthen work requirements. Those on the right declare such proposals to be a key part of the ransom for their debt-ceiling hostage. 

The negotiations have continued over the past week without the two sides reaching a deal. Yellen and other officials have reiterated that they believe the country is just days from being unable to pay its bills. 

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has contributed to PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. She was a part of the Pulitzer Prize finalist NPR investigations reporting team that exposed how local government agencies throughout the U.S. quietly pocketed Social Security benefits intended for children in foster care. She was also the recipient of PBS’ Gwen Ifill Fellowship. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: