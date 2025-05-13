House Dems Weigh Legal Action Over Trump’s Library Of Congress Meddling: ‘The President Probably Violated The Law’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Democrats will be looking into President Donald Trump’s decision to fire Librarian of Congress Carla D. Hayden, saying “litigation will be evaluated strongly.”

“Moving forward, I think what’s clear is that perhaps the executive branch should be removed from the process,” Jeffries told reporters during a Tuesday press conference, adding that there should be a change to account for the possibility of “an out of control executive” who is “gonna abuse the authority that he in this instance has been given by the Unites States of Congress.” The library of Congress is part of the legislative branch.

The White House fired Hayden last week and on Monday said it was appointing deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to take over the gig in an interim capacity, prompting Democrats in Congress and even some Republicans to question the constitutionality of the President’s actions. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) on Monday acknowledged there may be a separation-of-powers issue when he said congressional leaders “want to make sure we’re following precedent and procedure” in naming a librarian of Congress replacement.

The top Democrat on the House committee that oversees the Library of Congress, Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY), sent a letter to the Library of Congress Inspector General on Monday requesting the office look into whether Trump’s White House infringed on the legislative branch with the firing and appointment of an acting director.

Hayden was fired from her position by Trent Morse, the deputy director of White House personnel, on Thursday by email.

“On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as the Librarian of Congress is terminated effective immediately,” the email said, according to a screenshot released by Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM).

“Thank you for your service,” the email continued, citing no cause for her removal.

The firing is unusual as the Library of Congress rarely gets a new top librarian. Appointed by President Barack Obama in 2016, Hayden was the first African American and first woman to serve as the head of the institution. Her predecessor was appointed in 1987.

“The problem that we confront right now in this Congress is that House Republicans and Senate Republicans are nothing more than a compliant rubber stamp for Donald Trump’s extreme agenda,” Jeffries said during his press conference Tuesday. “They’re not a check and balance. They’re not working for the American people. They’re actually working for an out-of-control executive branch. Now, it’s the Library of Congress, not the library of the executive branch. So clearly there’s going to have to be some reforms at this particular point in time mowing forward.”

Jeffries added: “The President probably violated the law.”

Questions surrounding the legality or constitutionality of Trump’s actions here remain genuinely murky, but Jeffries noted the mystery around Hayden’s sudden dismissal. It also comes at a time when the Trump administration is taking a sledgehammer to the constitutional separation-of-powers in other areas, including through his DOGE cuts and as his administration ignores some court rulings.

“What cause did he have to fire Dr. Hayden?” he asked. “There’s no cause. It’s all made up foolishness.”

Hayden’s unprecedented firing and the questionable appointment of Trump’s former personal lawyer–turned–DOJ official — Blanche, as deputy AG, is Senate confirmed so he can serve as an acting official — to the position has sparked outcry from other House Democrats.

“Her sacking by Donald Trump, who knows little about Congress and less about libraries, is a scandal exposing his contempt for learning, literature and knowledge,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said in a social media post Friday.

“Her dismissal is not just an affront to her historic service but a direct attack on the independence of one of our most revered institutions,” Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) said in a statement.