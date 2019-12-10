House Dems Will Unveil Articles Of Impeachment In Press Conference Tuesday

Latest
FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee July 12, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. If confirmed, Wray will fill the position that has been left behind by former director James Comey who was fired by President Donald Trump about two months ago.
December 10, 2019 8:31 a.m.
House Democrats will unveil articles of impeachment in a press conference on Tuesday morning, recommending that President Trump be removed from office for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, according to multiple reports.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Monday evening that several committee leaders would announce the “next steps in the House impeachment inquiry” at 9 a.m. ET Tuesday. According to multiple reports, Pelosi met with House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA), Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler, Foreign Affairs Chair Eliot Engel (D-NY) and Financial Services Chair Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Monday evening.

Engel confirmed to NBC News Monday evening that the announcement would include articles of impeachment. In the same breath, Democrats also plan to announce the USMCA trade deal will be finalized today, delivering Trump what he’s described as a massive legislative victory, according to Politico Playbook. 

The announcement follows a nine hour hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, with lawyers from both parties presenting the House Intelligence Committee’s findings on the ongoing impeachment inquiry into allegations that Trump withheld military funding from Ukraine while he asked the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.

