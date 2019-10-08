Latest
22 mins ago
WaPo Poll: 58 Percent Of Americans Support Impeachment Inquiry
36 mins ago
Schiff Wants To Hear From Diplomat Who Called Ambassadors’ Ukraine Efforts ‘Crazy’
1 hour ago
Report: Zelensky Campaign Dined With Ex-Trump Officials Before July Call

Ahead Of Testimony, House Dems Call For Ambassador To EU Sondland To Resign

Gordon Sondland, the United States Ambassador to the European Union, adresses the media during a press conference at the US Embassy to Romania in Bucharest September 5, 2019. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) ... Gordon Sondland, the United States Ambassador to the European Union, adresses the media during a press conference at the US Embassy to Romania in Bucharest September 5, 2019. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 8, 2019 8:05 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Ahead of his testimony before Congress on Tuesday, a dozen House Democrats called for the U.S. ambassador to the European Union to resign over his role in the ever-evolving Ukraine scandal.

NBC News surveyed all 235 House Democrats. The majority said they would make a decision after the ambassador, Gordon Sondland, is deposed before the House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.

The Democrats who called for Sondland’s resignation ahead of his testimony include: Reps. Gerry Connolly (VA), Lloyd Doggett (TX), Benny Johnson (MS), Denny Heck (WA), Filemon Vela (TX), David Price (NC), Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ), Anthony Brown (MD), Dwight Evans (PA), Julia Brownley (CA) and Gwen Moore (WI). Several others, including Reps. Jan Schakowsky (IL) and Yvette Clarke (NY) indicated they were leaning toward pushing for Sondland’s resignation.

Sondland, a Trump-appointee, is set to testify on Tuesday following the release of a trove of text messages last week that revealed Sondland was an active participant in Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden. In texts, Sondland and another U.S. diplomat who testified last week, made Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s willingness to probe Biden a condition for an official White House visit with Trump.

Read TPM’s preview of Sondland’s testimony here. 

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: