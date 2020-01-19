READ: House Dems Urge Senate To Remove Trump From Office Through Trial

Latest
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announces impeachment managers for the articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill January 15, 2020, in Washington, DC, next to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler(L)D-NY and Adam Schiff(D-CA), the House Democrat who led the Trump investigation.
By
|
January 19, 2020 9:57 a.m.
In a trial brief sent to the Senate Saturday evening, House Democrats argued that the Senate should remove President Trump from office in the upcoming impeachment trial due to the national security threat he poses.

The House Democrats’ 111-page trial brief, filed to the Senate by impeachment managers, urged the Senate to “eliminate the threat that the President poses to America’s national security” and summarized their argument for why the House charged Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“President Trump’s conduct is the Framers’ worst nightmare,” the managers wrote in the brief.

The impeachment managers also addressed the senators who will act as jurors in the impeachment trial, saying that “the outcome of these proceedings will determine whether generations to come will enjoy a safe and secure democracy in which the President is not a king, and in which no one, particularly the President, is above the law.”

Read the briefing below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
