READ: House Dems Urge Senate To Remove Trump From Office Through Trial

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announces impeachment managers for the articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill January 15, 2020, in Washington, DC, next to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler(L)D-NY and Adam Schiff(D-CA), the House Democrat who led the Trump investigation. - The House of Representatives is expected to transmit articles of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate January 15, 2020, setting the stage for a trial next week that will decide whether the 45th US president is forced from office. After a weeks-long standoff over rules and witnesses, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that what will be only the third presidential impeachment trial was now ready to move forward. Pelosi is expected to sign the articles of impeachment at around 5:00 pm (2200 GMT) before they are then ceremoniously transferred from the House and travel through the US capitol's main hallways before being delivered to the Secretary of the Senate. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

