House Dems Mull Creating Special Committee To Probe Trump-Ukraine Scandal

By
|
September 24, 2019 8:47 am
House Democratic leadership is considering whether to create a special committee that would probe President Trump’s alleged conversation with the Ukrainian president about former Vice President Joe Biden, Politico Playbook reported.

According to several sources who spoke to Playbook, House Democrats are moving in this direction because it would elevate the importance of the investigation and the committee would have to adhere to a specific deadline, a welcome restriction given there are only 32 days left in session for the House before the end of the year.

The creation of a committee is also reminiscent of an important past precedent for impeachment proceedings: The Watergate investigation had its own special committee, Playbook notes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would get to choose who sits on the committee and would have jurisdiction over its operations.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
