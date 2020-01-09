House Dem Chair Calls On Pelosi To Release Impeachment Articles

House Armed Services Committee Chair Adam Smith (D-WA) said on Thursday morning that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should relinquish the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

Smith said in a CNN interview that despite Pelosi’s efforts to pressure Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) into establishing a fair impeachment trial, the GOP leader will ultimately be the one to call the shots.

“I think it was perfectly advisable for the speaker to try to leverage that to get a better deal,” Smith said.

“At this point, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen,” he continued. “And yes, I think it is time to send the impeachment to the Senate.”

Pelosi and McConnell have been playing a sustained game of tug-of-war ever since the House impeached Trump in December. The Democratic leader has refused to send the impeachment articles to the Senate, saying she wants to see McConnell arrange an impartial trial process after he bragged about working with White House lawyers on impeachment.

In turn, McConnell has repeatedly indicated that he will not allow witnesses at the trial, as Democrats have requested, and accused Pelosi of playing politics.

