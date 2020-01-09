Latest
54 mins ago
Doug Collins Accuses Dems Of Being ‘In Love With Terrorists’ Over War Powers Vote
14 hours ago
Ginsburg Confirms She’s Starting The Year ‘Cancer Free’
TEHRAN, IRAN - 2020/01/08: Rescue team at the crash site of a Ukrainian airliner that burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard in a crash. (Photo by Mazyar Asadi/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
15 hours ago
Here’s What We Know About The Mystery Plane Crash In Iran That Claimed 176 Lives

House Dem Chair Calls On Pelosi To Release Impeachment Articles

Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) leaves the CVC Auditorium during a break in the House Democrats' organizational caucus meeting on Nov. 28, 2018. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
January 9, 2020 9:14 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Armed Services Committee Chair Adam Smith (D-WA) said on Thursday morning that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should relinquish the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

Smith said in a CNN interview that despite Pelosi’s efforts to pressure Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) into establishing a fair impeachment trial, the GOP leader will ultimately be the one to call the shots.

“I think it was perfectly advisable for the speaker to try to leverage that to get a better deal,” Smith said.

“At this point, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen,” he continued. “And yes, I think it is time to send the impeachment to the Senate.”

Pelosi and McConnell have been playing a sustained game of tug-of-war ever since the House impeached Trump in December. The Democratic leader has refused to send the impeachment articles to the Senate, saying she wants to see McConnell arrange an impartial trial process after he bragged about working with White House lawyers on impeachment.

In turn, McConnell has repeatedly indicated that he will not allow witnesses at the trial, as Democrats have requested, and accused Pelosi of playing politics.

Watch Smith below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: