House Committees Waste No Time Expressing Intent To Subpoena Sondland

A group of House committee chairmen announced their intent to issue a subpoena to Ambassador Gordon Sondland just hours after finding out that he chose not to testify before them, on the White House’s orders.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY) and Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) said in a statement that they got word from Sondland’s attorneys that he would not be testifying at 12:30 a.m., and that he had turned over his communications to the State Department, which was withholding them in violation of a different subpoena.

“We will be issuing subpoena to Ambassador Sondland for both his testimony and documents,” they wrote.

Sondland’s lawyers said Tuesday morning that he was “profoundly disappointed” not to be testifying, though he could have flouted the order and testified anyway. President Donald Trump confirmed that the order came from him through the State Department soon after.

