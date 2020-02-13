Hope Hicks Will Return To The White House In A New Role

Hope Hicks is boomeranging back to the White House after leaving nearly two years ago.

The former White House communications director who worked on President Trump’s 2016 campaign is set to take on a new role in her old stomping grounds. The White House confirmed to TPM that although Hicks will not be part of the communications team, she will be working closely with senior adviser Jared Kushner and political director Brian Jack “in a number of strategic areas.”

The New York Times first reported the news.

“There is no one more devoted to implementing President Trump’s agenda than Hope Hicks,” Kushner said in a statement obtained by TPM. “We are excited to have her back on the team.”

Hicks had worked as chief communications officer for Fox Corporation in Los Angeles after leaving the White House in April 2018, serving as the company’s chief spokesperson and leader of communications initiatives.

Hicks wasn’t the only former White House official to land at Fox. Former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a contributor at Fox News.

Fox Corporation spokesperson Megan Klein confirmed Hicks’ departure to TPM in a statement, thanking her for her contributions.

“She was a key executive team member at the inception of Fox Corporation and throughout this important first year,” Klein said in a statement obtained by TPM. “We are proud of the work Hope has done and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Klein added that Fox Corporation will announce a new chief communications officer in the near future, but did not specify a time frame.