Latest
3 hours ago
Washington State Commandeers Bankrupt Rural Hospital
3 hours ago
New York’s Food Pantries Face An ‘Unprecedented And Extreme Uptick In Need’
4 hours ago
Will We Ever Know COVID-19’s Real Death Toll?

House Dems Seek Coronavirus Commission For ‘Complete Accounting’ Of Admin’s Response

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 15 2020: U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS) speaks at a hearing of the Homeland Security Committee Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counter-terrorism on the Rise in Anti-Se... WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 15 2020: U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS) speaks at a hearing of the Homeland Security Committee Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counter-terrorism on the Rise in Anti-Semitic Domestic Terrorism in Washington, DC.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 1, 2020 3:40 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

House Committee on Homeland Security Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announced that the committee’s Democrats will introduce legislation to establish a bipartisan commission aimed at “identifying and examining lessons learned” from the nation’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a press release, the committee said that the legislation will be introduced soon and that the bipartisan commission will be modeled after the 9/11 Commission, given the magnitude that the COVID-19 outbreak has had on “all aspects of national life.

The bipartisan commission will be in charge of producing a “full and complete accounting” of the nation’s preparedness and response to COVID-19 — which includes a public report with recommendations to improve preparedness, response and recovery from future pandemics.

In a statement, Thompson highlighted how more Americans have been killed by the virus compared to deaths from the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Thompson added that the 9/11 Commission was created with the goal of providing” a full accounting of the circumstances” surrounding the attacks and that the commission’s recommendations led to reforms regarding intelligence and helped the government counter terror threats.

“It is clear that we, as a nation, are at another inflection point,” Thompson said in the statement. “Americans today will again demand a full accounting of how prepared we were and how we responded to this global public health emergency.”

Thompson also argued that the commission will help answer how the government can “work better to prevent a similar crisis” and that introducing the legislation is the first step toward prevention.

Thompson’s announcement comes a day after the White House projected between 100,000 to 240,000 fatalities from COVID-19 during a coronavirus task force briefing.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: