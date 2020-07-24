Latest
48 mins ago
Pelosi, Schumer Call Out GOP And White House For ‘Disarray’ And ‘Delay’ On COVID Relief
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams, Special Advisor for Europe and Russia Office of the Vice President, appear before the House Intelligence Committee during the House impeachment inquiry concerning President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Tuesday November 19, 2019. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
2 hours ago
Dems Demand Pentagon IG Probe Of Alleged Retaliation Against Vindman
during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress.
2 hours ago
Trump Gloats After Portland Mayor Gets Jeered, Tear-Gassed: ‘That Was The End Of Him’

High School Named After Robert E. Lee To Be Renamed After Rep. John Lewis

on September 25, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) listens during a news conference on September 25, 2017 on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
July 24, 2020 1:05 p.m.

A high school in Fairfax County, Virginia named after Confederate general Robert E. Lee is poised to change its name to honor the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), who was at the forefront of the fight for civil rights.

The county school board voted for the change on Thursday after a month of discussions with students, school faculty and the rest of community.

“It was important for us to be mindful of these comments and to select a name that reflected the diversity and multiculturalism that currently exists at the school and in our community,” board chair Ricardy Anderson said in a statement. “Rep. Lewis was a champion of the Civil Rights movement, and our Board strongly believes this is an appropriate tribute to an individual who is a true American hero.”

Tamara Derenak Kaufax, one of the board members who led the charge, asserted in a statement that the “Confederate values” tied to Lee’s name “are ones that do not align with our community.”

“Our schools must be places where all students, staff, and members of the community feel safe and supported,” she said.

The board’s decision is a thread in the nation’s reckoning with systemic racism against Black Americans in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Amid the unrest, Confederate memorials and icons, particularly those established on government property, are being widely recognized as symbols of white supremacy.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30