Report: John Hickenlooper In Talks To Drop Out And Run For Senate Instead

2020 Democratic candidate John Hickenlooper is reportedly considering dropping out of the presidential race to run for a Senate seat.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that the former Colorado governor, who’s currently polling at one percent in the crowded Democratic primary race, is in talks to launch a campaign against Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO).

Hickenlooper reportedly spent 20 minutes driving around Iowa with fellow 2020 candidate Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) on Friday to talk about the decision.

However, unnamed Democratic officials told the Times that the decision isn’t final.

With over 20 Democratic candidates running to unseat President Donald Trump and most of them polling at one percent or less, there’ve been calls for some of the candidates to aim for the Senate instead. In order to gain control of the Senate, Democrats would need to win four GOP-held seats in 2020.