Latest
February 3, 2012, New Orleans, Louisiana, Police tape blocks of crime scene in the 7th Ward at the intersection of Annette and North Villere streets where a man was murdered by gunfire.
1 min ago
After Nearly 8-Hour Standoff With Police, Gunman Surrenders In Philadelphia
CAMBRIDGE, OH - NOVEMBER 06: Stickers at the Guernsey County Senior Center polling location on November 6, 2018 in Cambridge, Ohio. Turnout is expected to be high nationwide as Democrats hope to take back control of at least one chamber of Congress. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Inside The Ongoing War Over Ohio’s Extreme Voter Purge System
13 hours ago
Over 150,000 Signatures On Petition To Change Street In Front Of Trump Tower To ‘Obama Ave’
news

Hickenlooper Expected To Call It Quits

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
August 15, 2019 7:42 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is expected to drop out of the 2020 presidential race in a video set to be released sometime Thursday morning, Politico reported. 

A Hickenlooper campaign staffer confirmed the news to Politico. The video will reportedly not clarify whether he intends to run for Senate instead.

The news follows reports last month the the former governor’s campaign team was in disarray and his own top staffers were encouraging him to call it quits. Hickenlooper reportedly said at the time he wanted to give the campaign another month before bowing out.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: