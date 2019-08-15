Hickenlooper Expected To Call It Quits

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is expected to drop out of the 2020 presidential race in a video set to be released sometime Thursday morning, Politico reported.

A Hickenlooper campaign staffer confirmed the news to Politico. The video will reportedly not clarify whether he intends to run for Senate instead.

The news follows reports last month the the former governor’s campaign team was in disarray and his own top staffers were encouraging him to call it quits. Hickenlooper reportedly said at the time he wanted to give the campaign another month before bowing out.