Latest
2 hours ago
11th Circuit Gives DOJ Most Of What It Asked For In Expediting MAL Appeal
2 hours ago
Right-Wing Figures Suddenly Drop Abortion Militancy After Walker Revelation
3 hours ago
New Details Emerge About *Another* Election Security Breach In Michigan

Herschel Walker’s Team Bet That Paid Abortion Story Wouldn’t Come Out. Oops.

ATHENS, GA - MAY 23: Heisman Trophy winner and Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally on May 23, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. Tomorrow is the Primary Election Day in the state of Georgia. (P... ATHENS, GA - MAY 23: Heisman Trophy winner and Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally on May 23, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. Tomorrow is the Primary Election Day in the state of Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 5, 2022 10:53 a.m.

Ex-NFL star and Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker’s allies reportedly were really, really hoping this day wouldn’t come.

In wake of the Daily Beast’s bombshell report that Walker, who backs abortion bans with no exceptions, had once paid for an ex-girlfriend to get an abortion, Politico reported on Tuesday that the incident was something of an open secret in Georgia — one that state GOP power brokers had feared would shatter Walker’s chances in his race against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

Several months ago, Georgia Republican operatives reportedly alerted Walker’s team to the huge risk that the abortion allegation posed to the former NFL player’s campaign (the operatives reportedly brought up the issue partially to convince him not to run).

However, Walker’s team shrugged off the warning with the attitude of “Eh, it’s not going to come out, you’re being hyperbolic,” an operative told Politico.

So everyone reportedly just bit their nails and waited, hoping Walker would reach the finish line in November without stepping on that particular landmine. The team also did nothing to prepare to respond to the situation, should the story blow up as it did on Monday.

“I think people were holding out hope that we have five weeks to go and it would never come out, but you can never bet on the waiting game,” one of Politico’s sources near to the campaign said.

But Walker’s campaign made that bet anyway, and now the candidate has been forced to answer to an ex-girlfriend’s literal receipts of the abortion he paid for in 2009 (along with a “get well card” with his signature) as his own party wages war on abortion rights.

Walker has denied the woman’s allegations “in the strongest possible terms,” and he pledged to sue the Daily Beast for defamation on Tuesday (though he’s yet to do so).

The nominee’s 23-year-old son, Christian Walker, has been publicly condemning his father on social media ever since the report dropped, accusing him of hypocrisy and domestic abuse.

“I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,” he tweeted on Monday. “You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.”

Christian Walker also called out his father over previous revelations that the candidate had secretly fathered three other children.

Meanwhile, the rest of the GOP has circled the wagon in Walker’s defense in a blatant contradiction to the party’s “pro-life” battle cry it’s been deploying to capitalize electorally on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: