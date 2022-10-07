Walker Fires Political Director As Campaign Suffocates From Abortion Scandal

Latest
October 7, 2022 1:50 p.m.

There, that ought to do it.

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker has reportedly given his campaign’s political director the ax as the embattled candidate grapples with revelations that he had once paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion.

CNN reported on Friday that the (now former) political director, Taylor Crowe, was fired on Wednesday, the same day the Daily Beast dropped its second bombshell report revealing that the ex-girlfriend who had come forward about the abortion was the mother of one of Walker’s four known children.

The Walker campaign reportedly suspected Crowe of leaking to the press. It’s not clear what exactly he was suspected of leaking and if there were other reasons for his ouster.

Crowe previously served as the political director of ex-Sen. David Perdue’s (R-GA) disastrous gubernatorial campaign against incumbent governor and Trump punching bag Brian Kemp (R), who defeated Perdue by more than 50 points in the primaries.

Another thing Walker and Perdue’s campaigns shared: People privately tried to discourage both candidates from running in the first place despite ex-President Donald Trump’s pushes.

Friends and former advisers had urged Perdue not to run for fear of dividing the party, according to the Washington Post, and Politico reported that top Georgia Republicans confronted Walker’s team about the abortion months ago, partially to dissuade the ex-NFL star from launching a Senate bid. In fact, Walker’s own family had tried to convince him not to run, according to his adult son, Christian Walker.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
