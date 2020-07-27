Herman Cain Remains Hospitalized For COVID-19 Weeks After Infection

Latest
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 31: Herman Cain, former chairman and chief executive officer of Godfather's Pizza, speaks during the final day of the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference on May 31, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Leaders of the Republican Party spoke at the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference which hosted 1,500 delegates from across the country. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
July 27, 2020 3:15 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain on Monday is still in the hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, after announcing earlier this month that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Cain was hospitalized on July 1.

Cain’s Twitter account said Monday after that he’s still receiving oxygen treatment for his lungs. However, the tweet added that doctors said that his “other organs and systems are strong.”

According to a statement posted to his Twitter account earlier this month, Cain “developed symptoms serious enough” that required hospitalization and that he had spent a night in an Atlanta-area hospital. Cain’s statement said that at the time he did not require a respirator and is “awake and alert.”

Although Cain’s statement said that “there is no way of knowing for sure how or where” he contracted the coronavirus, Cain attended President Trump’s poorly attended Tulsa rally last month, which was held indoors and did not require face masks to be worn.

Summer Concepcion
