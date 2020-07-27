Herman Cain Remains Hospitalized For COVID-19 Weeks After Infection

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain on Monday is still in the hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, after announcing earlier this month that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Cain was hospitalized on July 1.

Cain’s Twitter account said Monday after that he’s still receiving oxygen treatment for his lungs. However, the tweet added that doctors said that his “other organs and systems are strong.”

We know it's been a few days since we last gave you an update on the boss. But he is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs. In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong. — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 27, 2020

According to a statement posted to his Twitter account earlier this month, Cain “developed symptoms serious enough” that required hospitalization and that he had spent a night in an Atlanta-area hospital. Cain’s statement said that at the time he did not require a respirator and is “awake and alert.”

Although Cain’s statement said that “there is no way of knowing for sure how or where” he contracted the coronavirus, Cain attended President Trump’s poorly attended Tulsa rally last month, which was held indoors and did not require face masks to be worn.