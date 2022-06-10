Here’s The 7-Part Plan The Jan. 6 Committee Says Trump Followed To Steal Power

One of the major headlines from Thursday night’s Congressional Jan. 6 Committee hearing was Vice Chair Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) statement that Trump followed a “sophisticated seven-point plan” to steal the election.

But Cheney didn’t enumerate the plan! Reporters were left scrambling to divide the vice chair’s presentation into seven parts.

Well, now we have the committee’s version, from a source on the panel. Here are the seven parts of Trump’s plan to steal a second term, in the committee’s view:

1. President Trump engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information to the American public claiming the 2020 election was stolen from him.

2. President Trump corruptly planned to replace the Acting Attorney General, so that the Department of Justice would support his fake election claims.

3. President Trump corruptly pressured Vice President Pence to refuse to count certified electoral votes in violation of the US Constitution and the law.

4. President Trump corruptly pressured state election officials, and state legislators, to change election results.

5. President Trump’s legal team and other Trump associates instructed Republicans in multiple states to create false electoral slates and transmit those slates to Congress and the National Archives.

6. President Trump summoned and assembled a violent mob in Washington and directed them to march on the US Capitol.

7. As the violence was underway, President Trump ignored multiple pleas for assistance and failed to take immediate action to stop the violence and instruct his supporters to leave the Capitol.