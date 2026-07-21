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Hegseth Sidesteps Murkowski Question About Backdoor War Authorization

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07.21.26 | 4:44 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth testifies during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on July 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. Member... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth testifies during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on July 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. Members of the Trump administration appeared before the committee to request supplemental funding amid recent escalation in the war with Iran. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS

Almost five months into President Donald Trump’s war on Iran, the Trump administration still has not asked for authorization from Congress to continue hostilities. They, however, did present Congress with a supplemental request — which includes, among other things, an ask for $67.1 billion for the Department of Defense to fund Trump’s war.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testified in front of the Senate Appropriations Committee Tuesday afternoon on the details of the Pentagon’s request. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) used a significant portion of her time asking Hegseth if the administration plans to use an Iran war supplemental approved by Congress as a substitute for congressional authorization to continue the war.

In 1999 “the Clinton Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel issued an opinion holding that the supplemental appropriation itself — passed without any authorizing language — satisfied the War Powers Resolution requirement. So is the department looking to that or intending to rely on that same reasoning that funding alone can substitute for explicit congressional authorization?” Murkowski asked.

Murkowski — who on several occasions voted with Senate Democrats in favor of their war powers resolutions, condemning Trump’s refusal to seek congressional authorization — is referring to a theory TPM covered extensively at the start of the war. 

Congress approving a supplemental with money for the Iran war could allow the Trump administration to later argue that lawmakers retroactively authorized the war, legal experts told TPM in March.

As Murkowski outlined during her time for questioning, President Bill Clinton made a similar argument about the war in Kosovo, which began absent congressional authorization. The Clinton White House argued that funding Congress passed for that conflict doubled as authorization.

Hegseth largely dodged the Alaska senator’s question on Tuesday, saying he would have to “defer to our legal department” on the issue.

“I would have to defer to our legal department and we’ll get back to you with our views on that,” Hegseth said. “But as of right now, we think standalone Article Two authorities exist for us to conduct this operation on behalf of the defense of the American people. That the president has those authorities, and seeking this funding is important in pursuit of that and our $1.5 trillion budget. But I wouldn’t connect the two without consulting with our legal folks first.”

Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine previously worked at PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
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  1. I remember Clinton claiming the supplemental was an authorizaton. Republicans were screaming at the time. The nonsense about Article II powers is just that nonsense. This war isn’t one of self-defense. It is a war of choice.

  2. standalone Article Two authorities exist for us to conduct this operation on behalf of the defense of the American people

    and the reason I was not speeding is that my car has an eight cylinder engine, so I am still only going fifteen miles an hour per cylinder, because in my home country, which I cannot reveal the name of, all speed limits signs are posted on a per cylinder basis

  3. In 1999 Clinton was looking for support for the effort to end the war in Kosavo.

    At the time the the General Counsel of the of the ACLU (how quaint) argued “Launching a sustained military action is a decision that no one person in our democracy – including the President – can authorize,” adding that the ACLU takes no position on the merits of the use of force in Kosovo.

  4. Avatar for 1gg 1gg says:

    Tell Trump to sell his Qatari jet to pay for his war. Remember the r/w GOP loved Palin for sellng the state of Alaska’s jet on eBay.

  5. Hegseth is an alcoholic. It defines everything about him.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

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