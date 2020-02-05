‘He Shredded The Truth, So I Shredded His Speech’: Pelosi Unloads On Trump After SOTU

Latest
Vice President Mike Pence claps as Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rips a copy of President Donald Trump’s speech after he delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol on... Vice President Mike Pence claps as Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rips a copy of President Donald Trump’s speech after he delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol on February 4, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
February 5, 2020 12:28 p.m.
First, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) shredded President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech. Then she did the same to the man himself, during a closed-door meeting with her Democratic caucus on Wednesday morning, according to Politico.

“He shredded the truth, so I shredded his speech,” Pelosi reportedly said. “What we heard last night was a disgrace.”

Heather Caygle, one of the Politico journalists who reported on the meeting, tweeted that Pelosi claimed she had not planned the defiant act.

“I didn’t go in there to tear up the speech, and I didn’t even care that he didn’t shake my hand, in fact, who cares?” the Democratic leader said.

Pelosi reportedly told her fellow Democrats that as she was speed-reading through Trump’s speech during the address, she realized the President was “selling a bill of goods like a snake oil salesman,” and so she “started to stack my papers in a way that were tear-able.”

Cue the House speaker ripping the document on live television.

The stunning gesture left her feeling “liberated,” according Politico’s sources.

Since then, Trump has furiously retweeted nearly two dozen posts decrying the episode.

Cristina Cabrera
