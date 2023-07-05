Hawley Slammed For Using Fake Founding Father Quote To Push Christian Nationalism On July 4

Latest
July 5, 2023 11:24 a.m.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) came under fire on the Fourth of July for tweeting a false historical quote pushing components of Christian Nationalism ideology and falsely attributing it to a founding father.

“Patrick Henry: ‘It cannot be emphasized too strongly or too often that this great nation was founded, not by religionists, but by Christians; not on religions, but on the Gospel of Jesus Christ. For this very reason, peoples of other faiths have been afforded asylum, prosperity, and freedom of worship here.’,” Hawley tweeted.

The catch: Founding Father Patrick Henry — a slave owner most famous for his declaration, “Give me liberty or give me death,” — never said the quote Hawley tweeted.

Nor did any of the other Founding Fathers.

The line was reportedly originally published in a white nationalist publication in 1956 — 157 years after the founding father’s death.

Hundreds of Twitter users took advantage of the opportunity to slam Hawley for his public mistake.

As of Wednesday morning, Hawkey’s tweet was still up on the social media platform.

But the senator from Missouri wasn’t the only one who got sloppy over the holiday.

The Republican Party’s official Twitter account also posted a tweet on Tuesday to mark the Fourth of July. The tweet — that included a graphic with two flags next to each other — was captioned: “247 years ago, our forefathers told Ol’ King George to get lost! Happy Independence Day from the GOP!”

But, once again, there’s a catch: They used the Liberian flag instead of the American flag in the graphic.

Unlike Hawley, the GOP account quickly took down the tweet. But not before getting slammed for mistaking the American flag for the flag of a country that has a history of its own tied to American slavery.

Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has contributed to PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. She was a part of the Pulitzer Prize finalist NPR investigations reporting team that exposed how local government agencies throughout the U.S. quietly pocketed Social Security benefits intended for children in foster care. She was also the recipient of PBS’ Gwen Ifill Fellowship. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
