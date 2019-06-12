Harris: If I’m Elected, DOJ Would Have ‘No Choice’ But To Prosecute Trump

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said that if she wins the presidency, her Department of Justice would have “no choice” but to prosecute President Donald Trump.

“I believe that they would have no choice and that they should, yes,” she told the NPR Politics Podcast. “There has to be accountability. I mean look, people might, you know, question why I became a prosecutor. Well, I’ll tell you one of the reasons — I believe there should be accountability. Everyone should be held accountable, and the president is not above the law.”

“I do believe that we should believe Bob Mueller when he tells us essentially that the only reason an indictment was not returned is because of a memo in the Department of Justice that suggests you cannot indict a sitting president,” Harris added. “But I’ve seen prosecution of cases on much less evidence.”

Mueller reiterated in his only public remarks in two years that if his team had been “confident” that “the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”