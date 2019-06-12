Latest
on May 8, 2018 in Columbus, Indiana.
22 mins ago
Upon Questioning, GOP Rep. Pence Quietly Changes FEC Filings About Trump Hotel
38 mins ago
Trump Privately Intrigued By Impeachment, The Boost It Would Give His Approval Rate
1 hour ago
In Private, Liz Cheney Pounced On NRCC Head About Plans To Win Back House
news 2020 Elections

Harris: If I’m Elected, DOJ Would Have ‘No Choice’ But To Prosecute Trump

AFP/Getty Images
By
June 12, 2019 8:24 am

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said that if she wins the presidency, her Department of Justice would have “no choice” but to prosecute President Donald Trump.

“I believe that they would have no choice and that they should, yes,” she told the NPR Politics Podcast. “There has to be accountability. I mean look, people might, you know, question why I became a prosecutor. Well, I’ll tell you one of the reasons — I believe there should be accountability. Everyone should be held accountable, and the president is not above the law.”

“I do believe that we should believe Bob Mueller when he tells us essentially that the only reason an indictment was not returned is because of a memo in the Department of Justice that suggests you cannot indict a sitting president,” Harris added. “But I’ve seen prosecution of cases on much less evidence.”

Mueller reiterated in his only public remarks in two years that if his team had been “confident” that “the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: