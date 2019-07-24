Hannity Gives Advice On Mueller Hearing To ‘Pathetic’ GOPers Who Don’t Watch His Show

Fox News host and Trump-hype man Sean Hannity used the opening monologue of his show on Tuesday evening to offer some advice to any “pathetic” Republicans who aren’t aware of the conspiracy theories he regularly touts on his show related to the Russia investigation.

Heading into special counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on Wednesday morning, Hannity gave viewers a crash course in what he expects Republicans to ask the special counsel

“Sadly, there are, well, more than a few Republicans– You need to pay attention and you need to do your job tomorrow and you better study up and if you need some help, play close attention,” he said. “Some of you probably are not well informed on this topic, which frankly is pathetic, if you are a Republican that fits into that category, pay attention. If you haven’t read the Mueller report, that makes you even more pathetic.”

He then rattled off a list of questions that Republicans should ask, suggesting they fire off their lines of questioning at rapid speed and not give Mueller the chance to waste any time.

“Here’s my humble advice if you’re interested: Always start with the basics. Hannity rule No. 1, no question should be longer than 10, 11 seconds,” he said. “Move fast, ask succinct, direct questions, yes or no questions. It’s important to get in as many questions as time permits.”

Here’s a sampling of the questions Hannity suggested Republicans ask, maybe of which, unsurprisingly, include Hannity’s two favorite words: Hillary and Clinton.

“When did the counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign begin and why?” “If you have classified top secret information on a private server, does that violate the Espionage Act?” “Mr. Mueller, when did you first hear about the phony Clinton bought and paid for Russian dossier full of Russian lies? When did you first hear about it it?” “If Russia collusion was your mandate, how is it possible you didn’t investigate campaign opp research bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton, filled with Russian lies?… Why not at least refer to another office for further investigation, like you did with Cohen and taxi medallions?” “At what point in your investigation did you realize there was no collusion or conspiracy? Why did the investigation continue after you learned the fundamental truth of what you are investigating?”