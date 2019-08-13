Latest
Hannity Defends Chris Cuomo After He's Filmed Threatening Heckler Over 'F*cking Insult'

August 13, 2019 8:11 am
Battling primetime hosts Sean Hannity and Chris Cuomo had a rare moment of solidarity Monday evening after Fox’s Hannity extended an olive branch to the CNN host after he was filmed shouting at a heckler for calling him “Fredo.”

In a tweet, Hannity praised Cuomo for standing up for himself when “this guy is being a jackass” in front of Cuomo’s family. He added that the CNN host had “zero to apologize for.”

In footage of the incident, which appears to have been secretly recorded by the heckler, Cuomo is seen telling the man it’s derogatory to call Italians “Fredo,” conflating the “fucking insult” to saying the “n-word.” The man appears to try to rile Cuomo up, who responds by saying “I’ll fuckin’ ruin your shit” and “I’ll fucking throw you down these stairs.”

Cuomo’s also facing criticism for comparing the word “Fredo,” the name of a character in “The Godfather” who betrays his family, to the n-word.

In a statement posted to Twitter, a CNN spokesperson said the network “completely support(s)” Cuomo who “defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur.” CNN called the incident an “orchestrated setup.” The statement was posted as a reply to a Donald Trump Jr. tweet questioning whether CNN would comment on the incident.

The President’s son tweeted again, questioning whether Cuomo was actually offended by the slur.

“An excuse just as fake as his news,” he said.

On Tuesday morning, President Trump couldn’t resist weighing in on the debacle, tweeting the “truth hurts.”

