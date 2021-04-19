Guilfoyle Appointed As National Chair Of Greitens’ Senate Campaign

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who served as a Trump campaign adviser and who is dating his eldest son, will return to the campaign trail, this time as the national chair of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ Senate campaign.

“Governor Greitens is a fighter who has stood with President Trump and has a proven record of advancing conservative, America First policies,” Guilfoyle said in a statement issued through Greitens’s campaign on Monday.

Guilfoyle is dating Donald Trump Jr., and her work on Greitens’ Senate campaign will provide the disgraced former governor an opportunity to develop ties within Trump’s inner circle.

Greitens resigned as Missouri’s governor in 2018, following accusations of blackmail and an alleged assault. TPM reported that the former governor slapped the woman he had been accused of blackmailing, with whom he also reportedly had an extramarital affair. After the woman testified before the state legislative investigative committee detailing the sexual assault, Greitens resigned as governor in June 2018. Greitens reached a deal with the St. Louis prosecutor’s office, saying that he would step down if the office dropped unrelated campaign finance charges against him.

The charges against Greitens were eventually dropped. The former Missouri governor has denied the allegations against him and argued that they were politically motivated.

Greitens’ attempted comeback in politics comes following Sen. Roy Blunt’s (R-MO) retirement announcement in 2022.

At the moment, State Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who met with GOP leaders in Washington recently, is Greiten’s main rival for the GOP nomination.

Trump has yet to endorse a candidate for the Missouri Senate GOP primary.