Trump Shows Loyalty Matters Most Of All In Hiring Of New Press Secretary

When reporters asked President Trump about his decision to appoint Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s spokeswoman, to serve as press secretary and White House communications director, Trump first spouted off about her loyalty to the Trump family.

“Stephanie has been with me from the beginning, as most of you know and over the last couple of years she’s worked for the first lady — done a fantastic job, the first lady loves her,” he said. “I think she’s been just incredible, she’s very talented.”

He went on to say that many of the people he asked about who he should appoint to fill White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ shoes, when she exists at the end of the month, said they were partial to Grisham because they “like” her.

“I’d ask people, ‘who do you like?’ And so many people said Stephanie. And she’s here, she knows everybody. She actually gets along with the media very well, as you know. A lot of the folks in the media like her very much,” he said.

First lady Melania Trump announced Grisham’s appointment on Twitter Tuesday.