Latest
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
5 mins ago
Trump Rants About Tillerson: ‘Totally Ill Prepared’ To Be Secretary Of State
29 mins ago
White House Tries To Turn Pelosi’s ‘Cover-Up’ Comment On CNN Anchor
60 mins ago
Shanahan Memo Restricts Info Pentagon Can Give To Congress, Causing Tension
news

Greitens Says He Will Deploy To The Middle East With The Navy

TPM Illustration/Getty
By
May 23, 2019 9:39 am

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R) has announced that he will deploy to the Middle East with the Navy.

According to the Kansas City Star, the former Navy Seal will be a general unrestricted line officer.

Greitens resigned from office a year ago amid an avalanche of scandal, including allegations that he used semi-nude pictures from an affair he’d had to blackmail the woman involved. Prosecutors eventually dropped those charges, citing the statute of limitations. There were also allegations that he illegally used the donor list for a veteran charity he founded for his political career. Those charges were also dropped as part of a deal that involved him leaving office.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: