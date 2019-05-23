Greitens Says He Will Deploy To The Middle East With The Navy

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R) has announced that he will deploy to the Middle East with the Navy.

According to the Kansas City Star, the former Navy Seal will be a general unrestricted line officer.

Greitens resigned from office a year ago amid an avalanche of scandal, including allegations that he used semi-nude pictures from an affair he’d had to blackmail the woman involved. Prosecutors eventually dropped those charges, citing the statute of limitations. There were also allegations that he illegally used the donor list for a veteran charity he founded for his political career. Those charges were also dropped as part of a deal that involved him leaving office.