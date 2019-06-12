Latest
Upon Questioning, GOP Rep. Pence Quietly Changes FEC Filings About Trump Hotel

on May 8, 2018 in Columbus, Indiana.
Scott Olson/Getty Images North America
By
June 12, 2019 8:47 am

Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN) amended his FEC filings on lodging at the Trump International Hotel mere hours after USA Today questioned him on the $7,600 in campaign funds he spent at the hotel after his election (congressmen are supposed to pay for their own housing in D.C.).

Per USA Today, he reclassified the expenditures as “fundraising event costs,” which have more latitude.

“In order to avoid confusion here from hostile reporters, the FEC report will be amended to change the description from `lodging’ to `fundraising event costs,'” Pence spokesperson Kyle Robertson said before the updated reports were filed, declining to give specifics on the nature of the fundraising events.

The FEC says clearly that campaign funds may not be used for “living expenses during the transition period, as those are not incidental to an election.”

Funnily enough, the FEC tightened up rules in this area after complaints were lodged that old candidates, including Pence’s brother Mike (now Vice President) used campaign funds to pay mortgages, car payments and credit card bills.

