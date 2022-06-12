Latest
13 mins ago ago
Senators Reach Bipartisan Agreement On Modest Gun Restriction Bill
2 hours ago ago
Viewer Guide: What To Expect From The Jan. 6 Committee’s June Hearings
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Rudolph Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee, on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 days ago ago
Read: Giuliani Charged With Attorney Ethics Violations Over 2020 Election

Day Before Jan. 6, Pence Lawyer Warned Of ‘Standoff’ If VP Caved To Election Steal Scheme

Kennesaw, USA- May 23: Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign rally for Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) on May 23rd, 2022 in Kennesaw, Georgia. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
By
|
June 12, 2022 11:06 a.m.

A day before the deadly Capitol insurrection last year, former Pence chief counsel Greg Jacob issued a stern warning to the then-Vice President, urging him against caving to then-President Trump’s pressure campaign demanding Pence to block or delay the counting of electoral votes during the joint session of Congress certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

In a three-page memo obtained by Politico, Jacob concluded that Pence was at risk of a losing a battle in court if he followed through with conservative attorney John Eastman’s scheme for the then-VP to block or delay the count of the Electoral College votes. The memo, titled “Analysis of Professor Eastman’s Proposals,” is dated Jan. 5. Jacob, however, claimed during his testimony with the Jan. 6 Select Committee in February that he drafted most of the memo a day earlier following a meeting with Eastman.

“If the Vice President implemented Professor Eastman’s proposal, he would likely lose in court,” Jacob wrote.

Additionally, Jacob warned that if the courts rejected the election steal scheme, the then-VP would become embroiled in a “standoff” with members of Congress if he carried out Trump’s Big Lie demand.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

““In a best-case scenario in which the courts refused to get involved, the Vice President would likely find himself in an isolated standoff against both houses of Congress, as well as most or all of the applicable State legislatures, with no neutral arbiter available to break the impasse,” Jacob wrote.

Jacob noted Eastman’s acknowledgment that if Pence carried out his election steal scheme, the then-VP would have to violate the Electoral Count Act, outlining four ways that Pence would be breaking the law if he had a hand in Eastman’s plan.

“Eastman’s proposal, by contrast, contemplate[s] an extended recess of the joint session to allow State legislatures to investigate the election and to vote on which slate of electors to certify,” Jacob wrote.

Pence ultimately certified Biden’s electoral victory, defying Trump’s suggestion that the then-VP could overturn the election results. Politico’s report on Jacob’s memo was published days after the Jan. 6 Select Committee’s first public hearing, in which the panel made clear that the Capitol insurrection was a sweeping, premeditated and complex conspiracy to subvert the 2020 presidential election results.

Jacob is reportedly scheduled to testify during a public hearing on Thursday about his involvement in pushing back against Trump and his allies’ election steal pressure campaign, which includes rebuffing Eastman’s fringe theories and unsuccessful efforts to pressure Pence against certifying Biden’s electoral victory.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: