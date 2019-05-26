Graham Urges Trump To Work With Dems: ‘You Can’t Control’ What They Do

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday morning urged President Donald Trump to work with House Democrats despite their investigations of him.

Trump stormed out of an infrastructure meeting on Wednesday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after telling them that he refused to work with Democrats on anything until they dropped all their investigations into his business dealings and finances.

However, Graham, a staunch Trump ally, thinks that’s the wrong move.

“From President Trump’s point of view, I disagree with the idea that you can’t work with them while they’re doing things like this,” Graham told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace.

The Republican senator then addressed Trump directly. “You can’t control, Mr. President, what the Democrats do, but you can control what you do, and you need to lead this country to better bridges and roads and lower prescription drug prices.”

“They say no to you, that will help you. They say yes with you, and work with you, that will help the country,” Graham continued. “So I don’t believe that the idea of working with the Democrats should be taken off the table because they’re going too far.”

Graham had expressed a similar opinion on Friday when he begged Trump, “Don’t let these guys goad you into not doing good things for the country.”

