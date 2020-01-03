Graham Says That He Was Briefed On Soleimani Strike During Golf Trip With Trump

Latest
38 mins ago
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (R) during an East Room event to host the Clemson Tigers football team at the White House January 14, 2019 in Washington, ... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (R) during an East Room event to host the Clemson Tigers football team at the White House January 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump hosted the Clemson Tigers to honor their winning of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
January 3, 2020 9:16 a.m.
While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rails against President Donald Trump for approving a fatal attack on Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani without consulting Congress, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that he got a special early briefing while golfing with Trump in Florida.

“I was briefed about the potential operation when I was down in Florida,” Graham said Friday morning on “Fox and Friends.” “I appreciate being brought into the orbit. I really appreciate President Trump letting the world know you cannot kill an American without [sic] impunity.”

Graham was spotted golfing with Trump earlier this week at the President’s West Palm Beach golf club.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), a member of the Gang of Eight, was not briefed on the attack before it happened, according to HuffPost. Pelosi is demanding a full congressional briefing before the administration makes any more moves.

This isn’t the first time Trump opted not to prepare congressional leaders before a highly sensitive strike. In October, he told the Russians — but not congressional leadership — about plans of the raid that culminated in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. He made a crack at the time insinuating that he didn’t want congressional leadership to leak details of the plan.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
