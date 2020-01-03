Graham Says That He Was Briefed On Soleimani Strike During Golf Trip With Trump

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rails against President Donald Trump for approving a fatal attack on Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani without consulting Congress, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that he got a special early briefing while golfing with Trump in Florida.

“I was briefed about the potential operation when I was down in Florida,” Graham said Friday morning on “Fox and Friends.” “I appreciate being brought into the orbit. I really appreciate President Trump letting the world know you cannot kill an American without [sic] impunity.”

Graham was spotted golfing with Trump earlier this week at the President’s West Palm Beach golf club.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), a member of the Gang of Eight, was not briefed on the attack before it happened, according to HuffPost. Pelosi is demanding a full congressional briefing before the administration makes any more moves.

This isn’t the first time Trump opted not to prepare congressional leaders before a highly sensitive strike. In October, he told the Russians — but not congressional leadership — about plans of the raid that culminated in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. He made a crack at the time insinuating that he didn’t want congressional leadership to leak details of the plan.