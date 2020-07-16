Graham Says Comey And McCabe Will Testify In Front Of Judiciary Committee In September

Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated on Wednesday night that he plans to have former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe testify soon in his investigation into the Trump-Russia probe.

“In September we’re going to bring Comey and McCabe in, absolutely,” Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “I’ve got three weeks between now and the August break.”

The GOP senator also teased a new “incredibly damning” document that he claims to be evidence of alleged misconduct by the FBI in their investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

“Somebody can go to jail over this,” Graham said. “Stay tuned.”

President Donald Trump and his allies, particularly Graham, have been attempting to discredit the Russia probe by accusing those who involved in the investigation, such as Comey and McCabe, of being biased against Trump.

However, Graham’s investigation took a somewhat less partisan turn last week when the Judiciary chair pledged to grant Senate Democrats’ request to have Special Counsel Robert Mueller testify after Mueller penned a fiery op-ed slamming Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone’s prison sentence.

Watch Graham below:

Graham tells Hannity he "absolutely" plans to have Comey and McCabe testify in September. pic.twitter.com/lOj170c9bW — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 16, 2020