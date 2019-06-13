Even Graham Wants To Strip Trump Of Emergency Powers Over Saudi Arms Sale

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, supports taking away some of Trump’s emergency powers in the wake of the administration’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

In May, the Trump administration claimed that the “fundamental threat” posed by Iran allowed officials to bypass congressional review of a $8.1 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia.

“Do away with the emergency exception,” Graham told the Washington Post on Wednesday. “I would not have agreed to that before, but after this maneuver by the administration, count me in.”

Before claiming the emergency exception, Trump had vetoed Congress’ bipartisan resolution to stop supporting Saudi Arabia’s military campaign in Yemen, a campaign that’s caused a humanitarian crisis in the region.