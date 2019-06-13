Latest
news

Even Graham Wants To Strip Trump Of Emergency Powers Over Saudi Arms Sale

Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images North America
By
June 13, 2019 11:02 am

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, supports taking away some of Trump’s emergency powers in the wake of the administration’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

In May, the Trump administration claimed that the “fundamental threat” posed by Iran allowed officials to bypass congressional review of a $8.1 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia.

“Do away with the emergency exception,” Graham told the Washington Post on Wednesday. “I would not have agreed to that before, but after this maneuver by the administration, count me in.”

Before claiming the emergency exception, Trump had vetoed Congress’ bipartisan resolution to stop supporting Saudi Arabia’s military campaign in Yemen, a campaign that’s caused a humanitarian crisis in the region.

