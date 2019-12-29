Graham Now Worries Giuliani’s ‘Information’ From Ukraine Might Be Russian Propaganda

Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who was eager to hear whatever dirt Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani claims to have on Joe Biden several weeks ago, now seems to have some misgivings.

In an interview with the Daily Beast published on Sunday, Graham advised Giuliani to have the information on Biden that he supposedly found in Ukraine vetted by the intelligence community in case the “intel” is merely part of Russia’s disinformation campaign.

“He has not shared any of that information with me,” Graham told the Daily Beast.

“My advice to Giuliani would be to share what he got from Ukraine with the IC to make sure it’s not Russia propaganda,” the Republican senator added. “I’m very suspicious of what the Russians are up to all over the world.”

“It’s not Russian propaganda,” Giuliani told the Daily Beast in response to Graham’s warning.

Graham, who opened an investigation last month into Giuliani and President Donald Trump’s debunked conspiracy theory about Biden’s contacts in Ukraine, invited Giuliani to testify two weeks ago.

“Rudy, if you want to come and tell us what you found, I’ll be glad to talk to you,” Graham said during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation” at the time.

“We can look at what Rudy’s got and Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and anything else you want to look at after impeachment,” he continued. “But if Rudy wants to come to the Judiciary committee and testify about what he found, he’s welcome to do so.”

Several days later, however, Graham seemed a little more apprehensive of Giuliani’s findings.

“I hope you know what you’re talking about,” the South Carolina lawmaker warned.