Graham Intends To Rally Senate GOP To Formally Condemn Impeachment Effort

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) intends to rally his Republican colleagues in the Senate to sign a letter officially declaring the phone call between President Trump and the president of Ukraine a non-impeachable offense.

During an interview with “Fox and Friends” on Wednesday morning, Graham laid out his intentions for inviting Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani before the Senate Judiciary Committee, claiming he believes Giuliani has a “story to tell” and that he wants to “shed light on all things Ukraine.” Graham then announced that he plans to orchestrate a formal condemnation of the House’s impeachment inquiry.

“I’m going to ask my colleagues in the Senate, Republicans, to sign a letter to Nancy Pelosi saying we do not believe the transcript of the phone call between the president and the Ukraine is an impeachable offense,” he said. “They are about to destroy the nation for no good reason. I’ve read the transcript. I do not see anything wrong there and I want Nancy Pelosi to know that Republican senators are not going to impeach this president based on this transcript, so she can stop now before she destroys this country.”

Graham plans to have Senate Republicans sign a letter calling Ukraine call not worthy of impeachment pic.twitter.com/MtkrELR89Y — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 9, 2019

Graham announced on Twitter Tuesday that he was inviting Giuliani to come testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his “disturbing allegations” — which are confirmed fabricated — surrounding the firing of a former prosecutor in Ukraine and former Vice President Joe Biden. The invitation is believed to be a veiled attempt to scramble the Ukraine scandal at the center of the House’s impeachment inquiry and provide a counter-narrative for Trump.

Giuliani’s fake allegations are the substance of a pressure campaign initiated by Trump, members of his administration and Giuliani in order to manipulate the new Ukrainian president into investigating Biden, believed to be one of his top political rivals in 2020.