Graham: I’m Not Saying Trump Is Totally Innocent, But Impeachment Is Still Bogus

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) won’t exactly exonerate President Trump for his Ukraine quid pro quo, but that doesn’t mean he finds the House’s impeachment inquiry valid.

According to CNN, Graham expressed uncertainty over what will come out of the impeachment inquiry following a lunch at the White House Thursday.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in terms of Ukraine,” Graham said, before airing his “own view about the letter” and railing against the House for its “dangerous” approach to the investigation.

“I’m not here to tell you that Donald Trump’s done nothing wrong,” Graham told CNN. “I’m not here to tell you anything other than that the way they’re going about it is really dangerous for the country and we need to change course while we can in the House.”

Graham then reiterated the White House’s talking point of Trump being “hounded about things he didn’t do” as far back as when he began his presidency.

“He feels like it never ends and that when it comes to Donald Trump nobody really cares if he has a fair day in court but a handful of Republicans,” Graham told CNN.

However, Graham said that Trump “was in a good mood” during his lunch with a group of GOP senators Thursday. “He appreciated the lunch,” Graham said.

Graham made his latest remarks after House Republicans’ stunt of storming the impeachment inquiry testimony of top Pentagon official Laura Cooper and career diplomat Bill Taylor’s explosive testimony that undercuts Trump’s vehement quid pro quo denials.

Earlier this week, Graham called Trump an “equal opportunity abuser of people” despite how he made a “conscious decision” to help the President “where I can.”