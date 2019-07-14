Graham On Migrants: ‘I Don’t Care If They Have To Stay In These Facilities For 400 Days’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Sunday that he has no problem keeping the migrants in the squalid cells he saw during his detention facility tour in Texas with Vice President Mike Pence.

“What I saw is a bunch of people who have been here before, broke the law before, and we’re not going to let them go,” Graham told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo. “I don’t care if they have to stay in these facilities for 400 days, we’re not going to let those men go that I saw. It would be dangerous.”

Graham, who also serves as the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, claimed that “all of [the detained migrants] broke our law.”

“All of them broke our law,” Graham said. “Many of them have done it before. And we’re not going to let them go.”

And despite seeing for himself the unsanitary conditions of the two border facilities he had toured with Pence on Friday, Graham argued that “[t]his is not a concentration camp that I saw.”

“It is a facility overwhelmed,” he said.

Though Graham claimed “all” of the migrant detainees he saw had broken the law by entering the country illegally, seeking asylum is not illegal. Additionally, Pence spoke to two children, not grown men, at one of the facilities who told him they’d walked for two or three months to reach the U.S.

Watch Graham below: