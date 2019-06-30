Graham: Biden’s Got To ‘Up His Game,’ Harris Is ‘A Force To Be Reckoned With’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised 2020 candidate Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) debate performance while warning that Joe Biden, one of Harris’ rivals, needs to “up his game.”

CBS’ “Face the Nation” aired a pre-taped interview with Graham on Sunday, during which show host Margaret Brennan asked for the Republican senator’s thoughts on Thursday’s round of Democratic debates.

Graham, who is a friend of Biden’s, said the former vice president needs to step it up after Biden and Harris sparred over his record on race issues.

“He’s got to up his game,” Graham said, insisting that there’s “not a racist bone” in Biden’s body.

“I think you will underestimate Joe Biden at your own peril,” the Republican senator added.

However, Graham said, Biden’s “got to change the narrative” in the next debate.

“And one thing I will say about Kamala Harris, and I said this before, she’s got game,” Graham said. “She is very talented. She’s very smart. And she’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”

