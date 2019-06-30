Latest
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State in the House of Representatives Chamber on Jan. 23, 2018, at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press/TNS)
20 mins ago
Ex-Michigan Governor Tied To Flint Water Scandal Named Harvard Fellow
1 hour ago
DNC Chair Cites ‘Totality’ Of Dem Support For Civil Rights When Asked About Biden
3 hours ago
Trump Took Fox News Tucker Carlson, Not John Bolton, To North Korea
news 2020 Elections

Graham: Biden’s Got To ‘Up His Game,’ Harris Is ‘A Force To Be Reckoned With’

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
June 30, 2019 1:33 pm

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised 2020 candidate Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) debate performance while warning that Joe Biden, one of Harris’ rivals, needs to “up his game.”

CBS’ “Face the Nation” aired a pre-taped interview with Graham on Sunday, during which show host Margaret Brennan asked for the Republican senator’s thoughts on Thursday’s round of Democratic debates.

Graham, who is a friend of Biden’s, said the former vice president needs to step it up after Biden and Harris sparred over his record on race issues.

“He’s got to up his game,” Graham said, insisting that there’s “not a racist bone” in Biden’s body.

“I think you will underestimate Joe Biden at your own peril,” the Republican senator added.

However, Graham said, Biden’s “got to change the narrative” in the next debate.

“And one thing I will say about Kamala Harris, and I said this before, she’s got game,” Graham said. “She is very talented. She’s very smart. And she’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”

Watch below:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: