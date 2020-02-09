Graham: DOJ ‘Process’ Set Up For Giuliani To Send Biden Dirt To Barr

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC.
February 9, 2020 12:59 p.m.
The dirt-digging on the Bidens appears to be far from over.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) claims that Attorney General Bill Barr told him Sunday morning that the Justice Department has set up a “process” for Rudy Giuliani to send dirt on Joe Biden directly to Barr.

In an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday morning, Graham said that he’s “going to get to the bottom of the FISA work process” which involves making sure that “Hunter Biden’s conflict of interest is explored because it’s legitimate.”

CBS’ Margaret Brennan then asked for clarification, citing how he said earlier in the interview that he spoke with Barr, and whether that means that the DOJ has been ordered to investigate the Bidens.

After Graham clarified that he spoke with Barr Sunday morning, he denied that the DOJ is probing the Bidens but that the department is “receiving information coming out of the Ukraine from Rudy to see.”

Graham went on to claim that Giuliani told him that the department has “created a process that Rudy could give information and they would see if it’s verified.”

After praising Giuliani for being a “good lawyer” who’s “a crime fighter” and is “loyal to the President,” Graham insisted that “the Russians are still up to it” before railing against the Bidens.

“Deterrence is not working. So let’s look at Hunter Biden’s conflict. Let’s look at Joe Biden. Vice President Biden, what did you do when they told you your son was on Burisma’s board?” Graham said. “It undercuts your ability to fight corruption. Did you take it seriously? Obviously he didn’t.”

Watch Graham’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
