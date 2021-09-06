Latest
Graham Pronounces That The U.S. ‘Will Be Going Back’ Into Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
By
|
September 6, 2021 12:50 p.m.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) predicted Sunday that the United States will re-invade Afghanistan in the future.

“They’re going to give safe haven to Al Qaeda who has ambitions to drive us out of the Mid East writ large and attack us because of our way of life,” Graham said in an interview with BBC News. “We will be going back into Afghanistan as we went back into Iraq and Syria.”

When the host interjected, asking if he was really saying that the United States would deploy troops back into Afghanistan in the foreseeable future, Graham responded in the affirmative.

“We’ll have to,” he said. “We’ll have to. Because the threat will be so large … It will be a cauldron for radical Islamic behavior.”

Graham also spent much of the interview praising former President Donald Trump’s handling of Afghanistan, though Trump is the one who cut the deal with the Taliban for U.S. withdrawal.

Biden officially ended the withdrawal mission on August 30.

Graham, a staunch Trump ally, has vociferously criticized Biden for pulling U.S. troops out of the region and ending the 20-year war, claiming that it’ll set the stage for another 9/11-style attack. He has also called for Biden to be impeached over the decision, which will not happen while both chambers of Congress are controlled by Democrats.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
