Latest
1 hour ago
Trump Announces The Death Of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
17 hours ago
Trump Told Mattis To ‘Screw Amazon’ In Its Bid For $10 Billion Pentagon Contract
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 9: President-elect Donald Trump hugs his brother Robert Trump in the crowd after speaking during an election rally in midtown in New York, NY on Wednesday November 09, 2016. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
17 hours ago
US Marshals Service Awarded $33 Million Contract To Firm Tied To Trump’s Brother

Gordon Sondland Told Congress There Was Quid Pro Quo In Trump’s Ukraine Scheme

US Ambassador Gordon Sondland to the European Union arrives at the US Capitol October 17, 2019.(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
October 27, 2019 11:06 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland confirmed to House impeachment investigators during his testimony on October 17 that there was a quid pro quo in President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, according to Sondland’s lawyer.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday night that the lawyer, Robert Luskin, had told the outlet his client had answered in the affirmative when a House member asked if Trump’s demand that Ukraine investigate 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Ukraine’s alleged election interference in 2016 in exchange for a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amounted to quid pro quo.

Luskin said that in Sondland’s response to the question, the ambassador “cautioned that he wasn’t a lawyer but said he believed the answer was yes,” in the Wall Street Journal’s words.

Luskin also told the Wall Street Journal that Sondland is open to giving another testimony in the impeachment inquiry if investigators request for him to do so.

Acting Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor testified last week that Sondland had told him the nearly $400 million in congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine had been held up over Trump’s demand that Zelensky publicly announce an investigation into his 2020 rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Sondland had justified Trump’s actions by comparing the situation to a business deal, according to Taylor. After Taylor told Sondland it was “crazy” to hold up the aid in exchange for political assistance, Sondland texted Taylor, “I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: