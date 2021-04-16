Latest
11 mins ago ago
Defense Dept Confirms Video Of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Was Shot By Navy
2 hours ago ago
White House Stops Short Of Sanctioning Russia Over Inconclusive Russian Bounties Intel
on October 13, 2018 in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
2 hours ago ago
Biden DOJ Seizes Land For Border Wall As Administration Review Of Trump Policy Continues

GOPers Who Impeached Trump Now Pouring Tens Of Thousands Into Personal Security

UNITED STATES - JUNE 4: Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., chair of the House Republican Conference, conducts a news conference after a meeting off the onference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) chair of the House Republican Conference, conducts a news conference after a meeting in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
April 16, 2021 10:41 a.m.

Some of the few Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him after he incited a violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, have been pouring tens of thousands of dollars into personal security measures.

Per first-quarter Federal Election Commission records reported by Punchbowl on Friday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) spent $43,633 on a Utah-based security firm while his Senate colleague, Pat Toomey (R-PA), spent nearly $70,000 on five different companies that provide security surveillance and protection services.

On the House side, Reps. John Katko (R-NY) and Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) plus House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) spent $19,874, $1,540, and a whopping $50,400, respectively.

Trump has personally targeted all of those lawmakers and the twelve other Republicans who voted to impeach him, calling out each of them by name during his speech at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and saying the party ought to “get rid” of them.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: