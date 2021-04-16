GOPers Who Impeached Trump Now Pouring Tens Of Thousands Into Personal Security

Some of the few Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him after he incited a violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, have been pouring tens of thousands of dollars into personal security measures.

Per first-quarter Federal Election Commission records reported by Punchbowl on Friday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) spent $43,633 on a Utah-based security firm while his Senate colleague, Pat Toomey (R-PA), spent nearly $70,000 on five different companies that provide security surveillance and protection services.

On the House side, Reps. John Katko (R-NY) and Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) plus House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) spent $19,874, $1,540, and a whopping $50,400, respectively.

Trump has personally targeted all of those lawmakers and the twelve other Republicans who voted to impeach him, calling out each of them by name during his speech at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and saying the party ought to “get rid” of them.