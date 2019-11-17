GOPer On Intel Committee Says State Dep. Should Comply With Impeachment Subpoena

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT), a member of one of the committee leading the House impeachment probe, said on Sunday that he’d officially call on the State Department to comply with impeachment investigators’ subpoenas if Democrats subpoena the whistleblower who flagged President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine.

During Stewart’s joint appearance with fellow House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) on ABC News’ “This Week,” Maloney asked Stewart if he would call on the State Department to hand over documents requested by the investigators.

“Our committee has subpoenaed them,” Maloney said. “Will you join me in calling on the State Department to produce the evidence?”

“You bet, because I don’t think there’s anything there at all that is going to implicate the President,” Stewart replied.

“If, Sean, you will join with me in calling to hear from the whistleblower,” he added, invoking the popular Republican argument that impeachment investigators ought to subpoena the whistleblower who flagged President Donald Trump’s infamous call with the Ukrainian president.

“First, thank you for joining with me in calling on the State Department to produce the evidence,” Maloney said. “I hope you will tweet that out, so the White House gets the message that there’s now a bipartisan call to stop resisting our subpoena.”

“This Week” host George Stephanopoulos asked Stewart if he believes acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and other Trump administration officials with firsthand knowledge of Trump’s pressure campaign against Ukraine. should testify.

“Look, look, I don’t think there’s any of this information that is going to implicate the President,” the Republican said. “I don’t care if they release it.”

Watch Stewart and Maloney below: