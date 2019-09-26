Vermont’s GOP Governor Says He Supports Trump Impeachment Inquiry

For the first time, a Republican leader has expressed support for the House’s impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R), seated in one of the bluest states in the country, said in an emailed statement to TPM on Thursday that the investigation was “appropriate” in light of a whistleblower’s stunning report detailing Trump’s attempt to push the president of Ukraine to investigate one of his leading 2020 rivals, Joe Biden.

“Most realize impeachment is a very serious issue and should not be taken lightly or abused,” Scott said. “Congress has a solemn responsibility to every American to fulfill its role in our government system of checks and balances.”

“It is my hope they will be objective and let their work take them wherever the facts lead, and they will be transparent with the American people every step of the way,” he continued.

According to the Associated Press, Scott told reporters he was unsurprised by the scandal after having “watched [Trump] over the years.”