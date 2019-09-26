Latest
on January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
24 mins ago
Former DNI Clapper Impressed By Quality Of Whistleblower Complaint
2 hours ago
Giuliani Claims He Kept Texts From State Dept. To ‘Protect’ Himself
3 hours ago
NYT: Whistleblower Is CIA Officer Who Was Detailed To White House

Vermont’s GOP Governor Says He Supports Trump Impeachment Inquiry

during the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Charlotte Convention Center on January 19, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Governor of Vermont, Phil Scott (R), speaks during the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on January 19, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
By
|
September 26, 2019 5:28 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

For the first time, a Republican leader has expressed support for the House’s impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R), seated in one of the bluest states in the country, said in an emailed statement to TPM on Thursday that the investigation was “appropriate” in light of a whistleblower’s stunning report detailing Trump’s attempt to push the president of Ukraine to investigate one of his leading 2020 rivals, Joe Biden.

“Most realize impeachment is a very serious issue and should not be taken lightly or abused,” Scott said. “Congress has a solemn responsibility to every American to fulfill its role in our government system of checks and balances.”

“It is my hope they will be objective and let their work take them wherever the facts lead, and they will be transparent with the American people every step of the way,” he continued.

According to the Associated Press, Scott told reporters he was unsurprised by the scandal after having “watched [Trump] over the years.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: