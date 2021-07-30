Latest
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 03: British diver Vernon Unsworth; L, watches his attorneys; Mark Stephen; R, and L. Lin Wood; C, speaks to members of the media while they arrive at US District Court, Central District of California in Los Angeles, U.S. on December 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The British diver sued the Tesla CEO Elon Musk over calling him "'Pedo Guy" and rapist. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)
Morning Memo

Wacky GOP Stunts Cement Its Status As The Pro-Pandemic And Pro-Insurrection Party

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., depart after speaking at a press conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Washin... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., depart after speaking at a press conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 30, 2021 7:30 a.m.

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Don’t Try This At Home

While you may have been tracking the latest developments in the infrastructure dance in the Senate or the evolving understanding of the Delta variant or the Tokyo Olympics or even the MLB trade deadline, House Republicans were busy Thursday undertaking not one but TWO different stunts to cement its status as the pro-pandemic/pro-insurrection party:

  • Stunt One: House GOPers “visited” the Senate side of the Capitol to protest the differential mask-wearing requirements in the two chambers.
    • The Senate is almost universally vaccinated. The House remains a COVID cesspool of unvaccinated and militantly anti-mask Republicans.
    • Watching the unmasked House Republicans milling about outside the Senate, it was hard not to see this as a quiet attempted coup: All it takes is infecting one elderly Democratic senator from a red state to flip the Senate back to GOP control.

  • Stunt Two: House GOPers trooped over to the DC jail ostensibly to protest the conditions in which the Jan. 6 defendants are being held.
    • It’s all part of the right-wing effort to recast the insurrectionists as political prisoners.
    • One very important point: Notice the House GOP wearing masks at the jail!

The QAnon Dog Whistle

What is Kevin McCarthy doing here?

Bumble Vigilantism

An amazing story from TPM alum Ryan Reilly on how one Capitol rioter was taken down by a clever 20-something on Bumble.

Are The Rioters Getting Off Too Easy?

A federal judge questions the Justice Department’s misdemeanor charges for some insurrectionists.

Credit Where Due

Two GOPers – a senator and a congressman – are calling out the right-wing veneration of Ashli Babbit for the nonsense that it is.

Delta Is For Real

Internal CDC communications about the Delta variant reflect sense of urgency that the COVID game has changed – and not for the better:

  • The CDC slideshow was obtained by the Washington Post.
  • Delta is highly contagious, on par with chicken pox but deadlier: It spreads faster than ebola, smallpox, Spanish flu, MERS, SARS, and the common cold.
  • Delta produces more severe infections than the original COVID.
  • Vaccines are still super effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths from Delta.
  • Most troubling, vaccinated people may spread Delta as much as unvaccinated people. Hence, the new masking guidance from the CDC.
  • Informed reaction from a medical professional here.

COVID Eviction Moratorium Expires Saturday

Democrats are scrambling to extend it.

Marco Rubio Befools Himself Again

The Florida senator is complaining about “embarrassing COVID theatre” after the secretary of defense complied with his host country’s request that his traveling party wear face masks and shields:

Carl Levin, 1934-2021

The longest serving senator from Michigan (1979-2015) was an oversight maven. From the NYT obit:

With his longish silver hair, affable smile and glasses perched low on the nose, he looked more like a kindly Old-World shoemaker than the terror of the Senate. But he confronted the titans of JPMorgan Chase, Apple, American Express and other corporate giants like a barbarian at the gates, and extracted admissions about overseas banking havens and mind-boggling tax-avoidance maneuvers that rendered profits invisible and made tax burdens vanish into thin air.

Defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick Charged

The former archbishop of Washington, D.C., becomes the highest ranking U.S. Catholic clergyman to face criminal charges for alleged sex abuse.

  • McCarrick, 91, was charged in Massachusetts for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old boy in the 1970s.

First Lady Recovering From Foot Injury

The Bidens went to Walter Reed Hospital Thursday evening so Jill Biden could have a puncture wound in her foot treated.

  • She apparently suffered the injury while walking on the beach on an official trip to Hawaii last weekend.
  • It’s not known what she stepped on.

Don’t Sweat Sinema’s Antics

 

