Republican Texas Lawmaker Mulling Primary Challenge To Senator Cornyn

Texas Sen. Pat Fallon (R) told a Tea Party group Monday that he is exploring a primary challenge to Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) after waiting fruitlessly for a “viable conservative” to step up to the plate.

According to the Texas Tribune, he told members of the True Texas Project Monday night that he wants to energize the right like former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) did the left in 2018.

Cornyn, for his part, is lining up high-profile endorsements, releasing a video touting the support of President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick hours before Fallon broke his news.