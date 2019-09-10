Republican Texas Lawmaker Mulling Primary Challenge To Senator Cornyn

Latest
By
|
September 10, 2019 7:57 am
Texas Sen. Pat Fallon (R) told a Tea Party group Monday that he is exploring a primary challenge to Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) after waiting fruitlessly for a “viable conservative” to step up to the plate.

According to the Texas Tribune, he told members of the True Texas Project Monday night that he wants to energize the right like former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) did the left in 2018.

Cornyn, for his part, is lining up high-profile endorsements, releasing a video touting the support of President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick hours before Fallon broke his news.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
