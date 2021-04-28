GOP Sens Having ‘Good Discussions’ With WH On Biden’s Infrastructure Plan, Wicker Says

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) on Monday praised the discussions he and several of his fellow GOP senators have been having with the White House on their watered-down counterproposal to President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion dollar infrastructure plan.

“It has been on a less-formal basis. But they’re good discussions,” Wicker told Axios. “The details are being filled in. I think they’re open to talking about and understanding what our proposal is and how we got to where we got.”

Top White House officials like chief of staff Ron Klain and legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell have been meeting with the Republican senators in person or over the phone, according to Axios.

Biden is expected to unveil his sweeping $1.8 trillion proposal on Wednesday. With a skimpy price tag of $568 billion, the Republicans’ counteroffer to the plan falls well short of the President’s push to expand “human infrastructure” in areas like child care and free community college.