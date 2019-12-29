GOP Sen. Lankford Says Trump Isn’t A Role Model: ‘I Don’t Like The Way That He Tweets’

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), a devout Southern Baptist, lamented on Sunday the difficulty of reconciling his faith and his idea of a good role model with his support of President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think that President Trump as a person is a role model for a lot of different youth, that’s just me personally,” Lankford said during a pre-taped interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan. “I don’t like the way that he tweets, some of the things that he says. His word choices at times are not my word choices.”

The Republican senator told Brennan that Trump “comes across with more New York City swagger” and “definitely not the way that I’m raising my kids.”

“Saying that, there are policy areas that we agree on and when we agree on those things we work on those things together,” he added. “But it’s also been a grand challenge to be able to say, for a person of faith, for a person who believes that there is a right way to go on things…I wish that he did.”

However, Lankford said he applauds Trump’s anti-abortion stance and the way he stacked his administration with people “very focused on religious liberty.”

“So for people of faith…it’s a bit of a conundrum at times that I look at some of the moral decisions that he’s made and go, ‘I disagree with that,'” he said.

Watch Lankford below: