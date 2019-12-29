Latest
FORT WORTH, TX - DECEMBER 29: West Freeway Church of Christ where a shooting took place at the morning service on December 29, 2019 in White Settlement, Texas. The shooter was killed by armed members of the church after opening fire during Sunday services and shooting two other people. (Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images)
2 Killed, 1 Critically Injured In Deadly Shooting At Texas Church, According To Police
Trump Seems More Than A Little Mad At New York And California
Biden Backtracks On Refusal To Testify In Impeachment Trial, Says He’ll ‘Obey Any Subpoena’

GOP Sen. Lankford Says Trump Isn’t A Role Model: ‘I Don’t Like The Way That He Tweets’

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) as he listens to testimony during a Senate Subcommittee on Appropriations hearing on June 13, 2017. (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images)
By
|
December 29, 2019 2:52 p.m.
Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), a devout Southern Baptist, lamented on Sunday the difficulty of reconciling his faith and his idea of a good role model with his support of President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think that President Trump as a person is a role model for a lot of different youth, that’s just me personally,” Lankford said during a pre-taped interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan. “I don’t like the way that he tweets, some of the things that he says. His word choices at times are not my word choices.”

The Republican senator told Brennan that Trump “comes across with more New York City swagger” and “definitely not the way that I’m raising my kids.”

“Saying that, there are policy areas that we agree on and when we agree on those things we work on those things together,” he added. “But it’s also been a grand challenge to be able to say, for a person of faith, for a person who believes that there is a right way to go on things…I wish that he did.”

However, Lankford said he applauds Trump’s anti-abortion stance and the way he stacked his administration with people “very focused on religious liberty.”

“So for people of faith…it’s a bit of a conundrum at times that I look at some of the moral decisions that he’s made and go, ‘I disagree with that,'” he said.

Watch Lankford below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Comments
