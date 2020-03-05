Latest
35 mins ago
Graham ‘Would Encourage’ Trump To Make Science-Based Coronavirus Comments
on February 22, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland.
1 hour ago
House To Seek Full Circuit Review Of McGahn Ruling As DOJ Cites It In Other Subpoena Cases
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 17: Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, conducts a news conference in Russell Building on student athlete compensation on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. NCAA president Mark Emmert and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., also attended. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
Romney Says There’s ‘No Question’ That Burisma Probe ‘Appears Political’

GOP Continues To Have Field Day With Schumer Comments, Threatens Censure

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks in an abortion rights rally outside of the Supreme Court as the justices hear oral arguments in the June Medical Services v. Russo ca... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks in an abortion rights rally outside of the Supreme Court as the justices hear oral arguments in the June Medical Services v. Russo case on March 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Louisiana abortion case is the first major abortion case to make it to the Supreme Court since Donald Trump became President. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 5, 2020 4:21 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Though Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) admitted that his comments about Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch didn’t come out like he intended, some Senate Republicans are still not satisfied.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) introduced a resolution Thursday to censure Schumer, cosigned by 14 other Republican senators.

In it, he cited Alexander Hamilton and statistics about threats to the judiciary, urging his colleagues to censure Schumer “in the strongest possible terms.”

Not all Republican senators are on board, though. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) noted to a New York Times reporter that President Donald Trump would likely be the next one up for a censure, if the Schumer resolution passed.

Graham’s office declined to confirm or deny if he’d ultimately support the censure, saying only that he “called on Schumer to walk the comments back.”

The whole debacle started when Schumer spoke from the Supreme Court steps while oral arguments on an abortion regulation case out of Louisiana proceeded inside.

“You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer said then, naming Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. “You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare statement, calling Schumer’s remarks “dangerous” and “threatening.”

Schumer responded by saying he meant the “political price” Senate Republicans would pay, and that Roberts’ interpretation of his comments — when President Donald Trump attacked Justices Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Sonia Sotomayor last week — shows that he’s not just “calling balls and strikes.”

Republicans immediately erupted into outrage, with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) both giving floor speeches to denounce Schumer Thursday morning.

“I’m from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language,” Schumer said in response. “I shouldn’t have used the words I did, but in no way was I making a threat. I never, never would do such a thing.”

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: