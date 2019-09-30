GOP Representative Calls Trump Floating Civil War ‘Beyond Repugnant’

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a military veteran, tweeted his disgust with a comment by the President Monday morning that quotes a guest on “Fox and Friends” warning that a successful impeachment would spark a “Civil War.”

I have visited nations ravaged by civil war. @realDonaldTrump I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President. This is beyond repugnant. https://t.co/a5Bae7bP7g — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) September 30, 2019

Kinzinger occasionally criticizes the President, but over his career has voted in line with Trump’s priorities 94.3 percent of the time, per FiveThirtyEight.

Kinzinger is a lieutenant colonel with the Air Force and has been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.