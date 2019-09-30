GOP Representative Calls Trump Floating Civil War ‘Beyond Repugnant’

Latest
UNITED STATES - JUNE 21: Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., left, and Anthony Brown, D-Md., prepare for television interviews in the Capitol on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)


September 30, 2019 9:29 am
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a military veteran, tweeted his disgust with a comment by the President Monday morning that quotes a guest on “Fox and Friends” warning that a successful impeachment would spark a “Civil War.”

Kinzinger occasionally criticizes the President, but over his career has voted in line with Trump’s priorities 94.3 percent of the time, per FiveThirtyEight.

Kinzinger is a lieutenant colonel with the Air Force and has been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
